U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Morin-Plante, 621st Contingency Response Squadron Defense Force commander, briefs another CR member on security procedures after a simulated chemical attack during Emerald Warrior, March 13, 2014, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participated in Emerald Warrior 2024, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise designed to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:29 Photo ID: 8329216 VIRIN: 240313-F-SZ127-1152 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.35 MB Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.