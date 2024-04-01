The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Almazbek Sharshembekov, 521st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, and Senior Airman Nathaniel Wyrick, 521st CRS aerial porter place M9 paper, designed to detect chemical, biological, radiation, or nuclear agents, during an exercise scenario at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, March 13, 2024. The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participated in Emerald Warrior 2024, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise meant to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

