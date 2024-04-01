Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Almazbek Sharshembekov, 521st Contingency Response Squadron aerial porter, and Senior Airman Nathaniel Wyrick, 521st CRS aerial porter place M9 paper, designed to detect chemical, biological, radiation, or nuclear agents, during an exercise scenario at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, March 13, 2024. The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participated in Emerald Warrior 2024, an Air Force Special Operations Command-led exercise meant to provide large-scale joint training scenarios simulating a build-up of hostilities against a more complex threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 11:29
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emerald Warrior
    CRW
    CRS

