U.S. Air Force Capt. Patrick Morin-Plante, 621st Contingency Response Squadron, Defense Force commander, apprehends a suspect during a duress training scenario March 12, 2024, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. During Emerald Warrior, an Air Force Special Operation Command-led exercise, various scenarios such as response to security threats were practiced to better hone real-world skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2024 11:29
|Photo ID:
|8329211
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-SZ127-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 521st CRS and 621st CRS participated in Emerald Warrior 2024
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT