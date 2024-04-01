Civil Affairs candidates from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speak with indigenous role players, during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina January 30, 2024. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:16 Photo ID: 8328837 VIRIN: 240130-A-OP908-9335 Resolution: 3600x2655 Size: 6.68 MB Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment [Image 27 of 27], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.