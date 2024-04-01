Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment [Image 22 of 27]

    Civil Affairs Candidates Tested During Assessment

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Civil Affairs candidates from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, speak with indigenous role players, during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina January 30, 2024. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:16
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
