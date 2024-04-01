Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection [Image 20 of 35]

    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Civil Affairs candidate from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, holds a rucksack over his head as he takes part in Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina January 30, 2024. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 08:11
    Photo ID: 8328653
    VIRIN: 240130-A-OP908-2354
    Resolution: 2944x3600
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection [Image 35 of 35], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection
    Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Civil Affairs
    CAAS
    GoArmySOF
    SecureTheVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT