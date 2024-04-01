Civil Affairs candidates from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, prepare to move a 450-pound barrel as part of Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection at Camp Mackall, North Carolina January 30, 2024. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US