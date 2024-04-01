10th AAMDC Cpl. Macaiya Fulks PCS ceremony

U.S. Army Cpl. Macaiya Fulks, 10th AAMDC command communications specialist, and Sgt. 1st Class Ruth Scott, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Information Technology Specialist, poses for a photo during a Permanent Change of Station ceremony April 9 in Sembach, Germany. During her time at 10th AAMDC, she was hand selected from the G-6 to serve as the communication specialist for the command group (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

