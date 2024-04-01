10th AAMDC Cpl. Macaiya Fulks PCS ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general (left), Cpl. Macaiya Fulks, 10th AAMDC command communications specialist (middle), and Sgt. Maj Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major (right), poses for a photo during a Permanent Change of Station ceremony April 9 in Sembach, Germany. During her time at 10th AAMDC, she was hand selected from the G-6 to serve as the communication specialist for the command group (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

