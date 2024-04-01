Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Cpl. Macaiya Fulks PCS ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    10th AAMDC Cpl. Macaiya Fulks PCS ceremony

    RP, GERMANY

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general (left), Cpl. Macaiya Fulks, 10th AAMDC command communications specialist (middle), and Sgt. Maj Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC command sergeant major (right), poses for a photo during a Permanent Change of Station ceremony April 9 in Sembach, Germany. During her time at 10th AAMDC, she was hand selected from the G-6 to serve as the communication specialist for the command group (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8328578
    VIRIN: 240409-A-JK865-6314
    Location: RP, DE
