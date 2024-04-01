Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 8]

    2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Connor Crago, an Army military intelligence officer in Headquarters Company, 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, completes a pushup during the Army Combat Fitness Test at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD on April 8, 2024. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout the state of Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8328550
    VIRIN: 240408-A-OI086-8678
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.2 MB
    Location: MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MarylandsBestWarrior
    Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

