2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

2nd Lt. Connor Crago, an Army military intelligence officer in Headquarters Company, 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, participates in a jousting competition as part of the Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition in Annapolis, MD on April 8, 2024. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout the state of Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

