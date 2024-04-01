Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, alongside members of the Philippine Army’s 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct an opening ceremony to signify the start of this year’s iteration of Salaknib 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 8, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

