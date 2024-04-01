Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 18]

    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, alongside members of the Philippine Army’s 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct an opening ceremony to signify the start of this year’s iteration of Salaknib 24 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 8, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:20
    Photo ID: 8328523
    VIRIN: 240407-A-PF227-1053
    Resolution: 2049x2219
    Size: 995.17 KB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony
    Salaknib 24 | Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PresenceMatters
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib 24
    SN24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT