The Command Sergeant Major (R) Troy Welch Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition (ACTION) Award recognize outstanding performance in nutrition and logistics, respectively, reflecting the Army's dedication to enhancing overall effectiveness and combat readiness. The ACTION campaign embodies the ethos of fueling Soldiers for optimal performance. This enterprise-wide initiative aims to revolutionize the Army Food Program, ensuring that Soldiers are adequately nourished to enhance physical, mental, and combat effectiveness. The award, named in honor of Welch, acknowledges the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in meeting ACTION standards, including nutrition, modernization, customer service, and more. The winners will be presented with the prestigious award plaque annually, symbolizing their commitment to promoting nutritional fitness and readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 22:27 Photo ID: 8328363 VIRIN: 240408-A-LP637-6184 Resolution: 1689x2207 Size: 596.18 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognizing Excellence: ACTION and EPIC Award criteria [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.