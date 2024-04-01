Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recognizing Excellence: ACTION and EPIC Award criteria

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Command Sergeant Major (R) Troy Welch Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition (ACTION) Award recognize outstanding performance in nutrition and logistics, respectively, reflecting the Army's dedication to enhancing overall effectiveness and combat readiness. The ACTION campaign embodies the ethos of fueling Soldiers for optimal performance. This enterprise-wide initiative aims to revolutionize the Army Food Program, ensuring that Soldiers are adequately nourished to enhance physical, mental, and combat effectiveness. The award, named in honor of Welch, acknowledges the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in meeting ACTION standards, including nutrition, modernization, customer service, and more. The winners will be presented with the prestigious award plaque annually, symbolizing their commitment to promoting nutritional fitness and readiness.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8328363
    VIRIN: 240408-A-LP637-6184
    Resolution: 1689x2207
    Size: 596.18 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing Excellence: ACTION and EPIC Award criteria [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Materiel Command
