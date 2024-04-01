Command Sergeant Major (R) James K. Sims Excellent Performance in Commodities (EPIC) Award recognize outstanding performance in nutrition and logistics, respectively, reflecting the Army's dedication to enhancing overall effectiveness and combat readiness. The EPIC initiative, spearheaded by AMC, underscores the importance of logistics in delivering ready combat formations. EPIC serves as a force multiplier, enabling AMC to navigate multi-domain environments with predictable logistics, essential for maintaining operational readiness. The EPIC Award recognizes the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in maintenance and supply commodities, as assessed by the EPIC scorecard. With a focus on performance measures driving unit readiness, the winners are celebrated annually for their exemplary contributions to logistical efficiency and combat effectiveness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 22:28 Photo ID: 8328361 VIRIN: 240408-A-LP637-8316 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 1.53 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognizing Excellence: ACTION and EPIC Award criteria [Image 2 of 2], by SGM Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.