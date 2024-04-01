Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024 [Image 12 of 16]

    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024

    ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and Presque Isle State Park stand together on Presque Isle Beach during a semi-annual beach inspection in Erie, Pa., Mar. 27, 2024. Maintaining the Presque Isle shoreline through sand nourishment conducted annually by the USACE Buffalo District is critical for boats navigating Erie Harbor, the health of the region’s economy, and local tourism. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 21:44
    Photo ID: 8328342
    VIRIN: 240327-A-HB296-1067
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: ERIE, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024 [Image 16 of 16], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024
    Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Lake Erie
    Buffalo District
    Erie Harbor
    Presque Isle Beach Nourishment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT