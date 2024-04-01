Presque Isle Beach Spring Inspection 2024

Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and Presque Isle State Park stand together on Presque Isle Beach during a semi-annual beach inspection in Erie, Pa., Mar. 27, 2024. Maintaining the Presque Isle shoreline through sand nourishment conducted annually by the USACE Buffalo District is critical for boats navigating Erie Harbor, the health of the region’s economy, and local tourism. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

