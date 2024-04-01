A social graphic highlighting Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkerson-Johnson, a competitor in the 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition. The Maryland National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout the state of Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Sgt. Kimberley Glazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 16:39 Photo ID: 8327867 VIRIN: 240407-A-OI086-7990 Resolution: 1200x1200 Size: 674.41 KB Location: MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition - Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkerson-Johnson, by SGT Kimberley Glazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.