240319-F-CP836-1006

Senior Airman Ashaley Mejia, a 71st Security Forces Squadron supply manager, engages in agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 19, 2024. The training gives Airmen the tools to make quick, sound decisions and refines their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

