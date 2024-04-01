Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240326-F-CP836-1011

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Gabriel Santiago, a 71st Security Forces Squadron defender, engages in the agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 26, 2024. The 71st SFS practiced reacting to a threat and maneuvering to eliminate it. Security Force defenders’ role is to protect Air Force people, planes and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8327731
    VIRIN: 240326-F-CP836-1011
    Resolution: 4975x3310
    Size: 957.58 KB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    This work, 240326-F-CP836-1011 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    71st Flying Training Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

