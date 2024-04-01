240326-F-CP836-1011

Senior Airman Gabriel Santiago, a 71st Security Forces Squadron defender, engages in the agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 26, 2024. The 71st SFS practiced reacting to a threat and maneuvering to eliminate it. Security Force defenders’ role is to protect Air Force people, planes and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

