71st Security Forces Squadron Airmen engage in agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 19, 2024. The 71st SFS practiced reacting to a threat and maneuvering to eliminate it. Security Force defenders’ role is to protect Air Force people, planes and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8327730
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-CP836-1003
|Resolution:
|4876x3244
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240319-F-CP836-1003 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
