Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240319-F-CP836-1003 [Image 2 of 7]

    240319-F-CP836-1003

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    71st Security Forces Squadron Airmen engage in agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 19, 2024. The 71st SFS practiced reacting to a threat and maneuvering to eliminate it. Security Force defenders’ role is to protect Air Force people, planes and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8327730
    VIRIN: 240319-F-CP836-1003
    Resolution: 4876x3244
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240319-F-CP836-1003 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240319-F-CP836-1020
    240319-F-CP836-1003
    240326-F-CP836-1011
    240319-F-CP836-1006
    240319-F-CP836-1002
    240319-F-CP836-1014
    240326-F-CP836-1020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    71st Flying Training Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT