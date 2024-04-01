240319-F-CP836-1020

Senior Airman Jaylin Bohanon, a 71st Security Forces Squadron defender, engages in the agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 19, 2024. The training prepares Airmen to make quick, sound decisions to defend people, planes, and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

