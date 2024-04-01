Senior Airman Jaylin Bohanon, a 71st Security Forces Squadron defender, engages in the agile combat employment training at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 19, 2024. The training prepares Airmen to make quick, sound decisions to defend people, planes, and infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 15:18
|Photo ID:
|8327729
|VIRIN:
|240319-F-CP836-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240319-F-CP836-1020 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT