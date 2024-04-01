Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits The Basic School [Image 4 of 4]

    Chaplain of the Marine Corps visits The Basic School

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    RADM Carey H. Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains of the Navy, delivered a character development speech to The Basic School (TBS) staff April 5, 2024 at Quantico, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 15:20
    Location: US
    marines
    chaplain

