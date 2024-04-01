Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Scores of military affiliated children look on as Alana Bell, a civilian employee at the Fort Eustis Commissary, provides a brief overview of motorcycle safety at the Youth Center onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Bell utilized her personally owned first generation Suzuki Hayabusa as a teaching aide and pointed out requirements to operate motorcycle safely and responsibly. The safety overview was given as part of the monthlong Month of the Military Child observance in April and in advance of May 2024, which is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 15:05 Photo ID: 8327706 VIRIN: 240408-N-TG517-1007 Resolution: 4397x2399 Size: 1.67 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motorcycle Safety at NWS Yorktown Youth Center [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.