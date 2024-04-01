Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motorcycle Safety at NWS Yorktown Youth Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Motorcycle Safety at NWS Yorktown Youth Center

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Scores of military affiliated children look on as Alana Bell, a civilian employee at the Fort Eustis Commissary, provides a brief overview of motorcycle safety at the Youth Center onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. Bell utilized her personally owned first generation Suzuki Hayabusa as a teaching aide and pointed out requirements to operate motorcycle safely and responsibly. The safety overview was given as part of the monthlong Month of the Military Child observance in April and in advance of May 2024, which is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Motorcycle Safety at NWS Yorktown Youth Center [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Motorcycle Safety Awareness

