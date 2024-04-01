Assistant Project Officer Lt. Cmdr. Maggie Zick from Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News confirmed with Capt. Patrick Thompson, Stennis' commanding officer, that all segments of the Surface Ship Movement Check-Off List have been completed. up to the point of putting water into the dry dock, which allows the Dock Master to begin flooding the dry dock.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 14:49
|Photo ID:
|8327671
|VIRIN:
|240408-N-DJ454-6141
|Resolution:
|4154x2765
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Project Officer Lt. Cmdr. Maggie Zick, by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dry Dock Preparations for Departure
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT