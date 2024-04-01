Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Project Officer Lt. Cmdr. Maggie Zick

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Photo by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Assistant Project Officer Lt. Cmdr. Maggie Zick from Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News confirmed with Capt. Patrick Thompson, Stennis' commanding officer, that all segments of the Surface Ship Movement Check-Off List have been completed. up to the point of putting water into the dry dock, which allows the Dock Master to begin flooding the dry dock.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:49
    Location: VA, US
    Dry Dock Preparations for Departure

    CVN 74
    RCOH
    SUPSHIPNN
    SSNN

