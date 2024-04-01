The Army hosted its first Gender Focal Point (GFP) training course May 25-27, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The Operationalizing Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 100 course—taught by a Mobile Training Team from the Joint Staff and cohosted by ArmyU and PKSOI—trained 42 GFPs on implementation of WPS principles throughout Army operations and within Army organizations. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8327540
|VIRIN:
|230525-O-PL408-7860
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|695.05 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army OpWPS100 course, by Michael White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
