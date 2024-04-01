Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army OpWPS100 course

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Michael White 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    The Army hosted its first Gender Focal Point (GFP) training course May 25-27, 2023, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The Operationalizing Women, Peace and Security (WPS) 100 course—taught by a Mobile Training Team from the Joint Staff and cohosted by ArmyU and PKSOI—trained 42 GFPs on implementation of WPS principles throughout Army operations and within Army organizations. (U.S. Army Photo courtesy of PKSOI)

