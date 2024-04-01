Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot views the M/V Dali at the Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)

