Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.08.1937

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot views the M/V Dali at the Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)

    Air Station Atlantic City
    Coast Guard
    Key Bridge Response 2024
    Key Bridge Response

