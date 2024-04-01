Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site [Image 2 of 3]
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES
04.08.1937
Courtesy Photo
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot views the M/V Dali at the Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. The Unified Command is continuing efforts to remove the M/V Dali, which is required to fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.1937
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8327092
|VIRIN:
|240326-G-G2014-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site
LEAVE A COMMENT