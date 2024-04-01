Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site [Image 1 of 3]
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES
03.26.2024
Courtesy Photo
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew conducts an overflight of the Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8327091
|VIRIN:
|240326-G-G2014-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site
LEAVE A COMMENT