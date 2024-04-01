Air Station Atlantic City conducts overflight of Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew conducts an overflight of the Key Bridge Response 2024 incident site in Baltimore, March 26, 2024. The Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command courtesy of Air Station Atlantic City)

