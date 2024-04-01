Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company 'Dust Off', 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct cold load training with partner forces on April 5, 2024. The cold load training allows coalition partners to have familiarization with MEDEVAC procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

