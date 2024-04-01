Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cold Load Training [Image 15 of 17]

    Cold Load Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company 'Dust Off', 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct cold load training with partner forces on April 5, 2024. The cold load training allows coalition partners to have familiarization with MEDEVAC procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8327042
    VIRIN: 240405-A-ID763-9135
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 22.17 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold Load Training [Image 17 of 17], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training
    Cold Load Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    MEDEVAC
    82nd CAB
    Dust Off
    Cold Load Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT