    Safety and Occupational Health Specialist [Image 2 of 2]

    Safety and Occupational Health Specialist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - (March 29,2024) Naval Hospital Jacksonville Safety and Occupational Health Specialist Sannuthi Schott coordinates with Naval Air Station Jacksonville Fire Inspector Don Warnick during a code red drill. Schott, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I strive to keep our military and civilian staff safe by identifying and reducing risks associated with hazards to improve their work environment. During inspections, mishap investigations, and training, I equip our staff with knowledge and resources they can use to improve their overall health and safety.” The week of April 1-7 is #PublicHealthWeek, used to recognize the critical role of public health in the health and safety of communities. (Photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #AcrossTheMHS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Safety and Occupational Health Specialist
    Code Red drill
    PublicHealthWeek

