Combined joint task force Deputy Commanding Officer, Navy Rear Admiral Eric J. Anduze, presents Special Agent Poling with the Army Commendation Medal for her impactful work and support to the U.S. military forces assigned to the African continent.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8326676
|VIRIN:
|240318-A-UM169-1007
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|766.8 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Agent Meghan Poling is recognized for her investigative support to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army CID in Djibouti Swaps Out Special Agents at CJTF-Horn of Africa
CID Special Agent
LEAVE A COMMENT