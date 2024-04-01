Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Armed Services Committee Delegation Visit Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade [Image 4 of 4]

    House Armed Services Committee Delegation Visit Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rachel Carter, the officer in charge of Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, briefs ERSS capabilities to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) staff during a visit onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 25, 2024. The brief was a part of the HASC staff tour of task forces based out of NSA Bahrain. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-Capable Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Task Force 51/5 Communication Strategy and Operations)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8326647
    VIRIN: 240325-M-IU565-1055
    Resolution: 6965x4735
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: NSA BAHRAIN, BH
    This work, House Armed Services Committee Delegation Visit Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    USNAVCENT
    Visit
    USMARCENT
    TF 51/5
    TF 51/5th MEB

