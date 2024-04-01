U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rachel Carter, the officer in charge of Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, briefs ERSS capabilities to the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) staff during a visit onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 25, 2024. The brief was a part of the HASC staff tour of task forces based out of NSA Bahrain. TF 51/5 is a Joint Task Force-Capable Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Task Force 51/5 Communication Strategy and Operations)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 04:22 Photo ID: 8326647 VIRIN: 240325-M-IU565-1055 Resolution: 6965x4735 Size: 2 MB Location: NSA BAHRAIN, BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Armed Services Committee Delegation Visit Task Force 51, 5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.