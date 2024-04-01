240404-N-NO146-1002 ARABIAN SEA (April 4, 2024) A Sailor removes illegal narcotics from the hull of a vessel seized by the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) in the Arabian Sea, April 4. Glen Harris was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (Official U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|04.04.2024
|04.08.2024 03:48
|8326564
|240404-N-NO146-1002
|ARABIAN SEA
CMF’s Combined Task Force 150 Seizes Nearly 400 Kilograms in Illegal Narcotics in the Arabian Sea
