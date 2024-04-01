Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade

    NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Military affiliated children from the Youth Center and Child Development Center onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown hold up banners in a parade as part of the installation’s celebration of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Youth Parade

