    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade [Image 2 of 6]

    NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown interact with military affiliated children during a youth parade. The Youth Parade was hosted by the installation as part of the Month of the Military Child. This specific event allowed military affiliated children an opportunity to learn more about the Joint Land Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) that is utilized by various branches of the Department of Defense, including the Marines assigned to the MCSFR. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8326291
    VIRIN: 240405-N-TG517-8108
    Resolution: 5444x3847
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Youth Parade

