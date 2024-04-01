NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade

Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown interact with military affiliated children during a youth parade. The Youth Parade was hosted by the installation as part of the Month of the Military Child. This specific event allowed military affiliated children an opportunity to learn more about the Joint Land Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) that is utilized by various branches of the Department of Defense, including the Marines assigned to the MCSFR. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

