Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Ensign Darelle Moore, Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Security Officer, hands out stickers to military affiliated youths during a parade as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 22:16
|Photo ID:
|8326288
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-TG517-4975
|Resolution:
|4034x2975
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
