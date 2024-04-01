Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Security Department direct traffic during a youth parade as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8326270
|VIRIN:
|240405-N-TG517-9245
|Resolution:
|1275x824
|Size:
|396.82 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT