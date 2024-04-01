Yorktown, Va. (April 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Security Department direct traffic during a youth parade as part of the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8326270 VIRIN: 240405-N-TG517-9245 Resolution: 1275x824 Size: 396.82 KB Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown hosts Month of the Military Child youth parade [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.