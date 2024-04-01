Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event

Members from the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, prepare cargo for a future strategic airborne operation, Mar. 2, 2024, during the Cobra Gold 2024 exercise, Rayong province, Thailand. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This year is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

