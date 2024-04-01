Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event

Members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Army Area observe rigging processes for a bilateral strategic airborne operation by soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, Mar. 2, 2024, Rayong province, Thailand. The companies participate in two major events during Cobra Gold, including a joint friendship jump, in which they exchange company patches. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

