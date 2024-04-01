Spec. Sage Holland, parachute rigger for the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and Capt. Zachery Bilskie, 2-377th company commander, prepare parachute equipment for a bilateral strategic airborne operation during Cobra Gold 2024, Mar. 2, 2024, Rayong province, Thailand. The 2-377th participates in two major events during Cobra Gold, including a joint friendship jump with their Thai counterparts, the 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Army Area, in which they exchange company patches. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 18:18 Photo ID: 8326072 VIRIN: 240302-A-VE355-5863 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1 MB Location: TH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Meredith Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.