Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event

Servicemembers from the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division secure equipment during their preparations for a strategic airborne operation, Mar. 2, 2024, Rayong province, Thailand. The company joins the 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Army Area for two bilateral airborne events, including a joint friendship jump, in which they exchange company patches. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

