    Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event [Image 1 of 4]

    Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event

    THAILAND

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Servicemembers from the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division secure equipment during their preparations for a strategic airborne operation, Mar. 2, 2024, Rayong province, Thailand. The company joins the 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Army Area for two bilateral airborne events, including a joint friendship jump, in which they exchange company patches. Joint exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States. This is the 43rd iteration of the multilateral exercise held from Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024. (Photo by Washington Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Meredith Vincent)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 18:18
    Photo ID: 8326071
    VIRIN: 160807-A-CA826-4960
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: TH
    This work, Cobra Gold 24; Joint exercise prepares Thai and U.S. for airborne event [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Meredith Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024
    2-377 Airborne

