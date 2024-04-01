Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Maryland Best Warrior Competition

    2024 Maryland Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elise Moore 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Joseph Choi, an Army military intelligence officer in the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, zeros his M4 rifle during the Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition prep on April 7, 2024, at H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland. The competition is a multi-day marathon of mental and physical trials, pushing these elite service members to their limits. This year’s competition is conducted all throughout Maryland. Open to junior enlisted, noncommissioned officers and commissioned officers of the Maryland Air and Army National Guard, the competition also welcomes servicemembers from state partner nations Bosnia and Herzegovina and Estonia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 17:36
    Photo ID: 8326041
    VIRIN: 240407-A-WQ195-3101
    Resolution: 3966x2644
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Maryland Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Elise Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MarylandsBestWarrior
    Maryland National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT