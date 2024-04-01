Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump into Martinsville Motor Speedway ahead of the NASCAR race [Image 5 of 5]

    Soldiers from Army Golden Knights jump into Martinsville Motor Speedway ahead of the NASCAR race

    MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Parachute Team exit the C-147A aircraft for a parachute jump into Martinsville Motor Speedway ahead of the NASCAR Cookout 400 race in Martinsville, Va. on 7 April 2024. The parachute jump was part of the prerace events on Sunday.(U.S. Army photo by Megan Hackett)

    TAGS

    sports
    Golden Knights
    NASCAR
    Soldiers
    Airborne
    Army

