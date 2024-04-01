U.S. Army Col. Francis R. Montgomery, 213th Regional Support Gorup Commander and PA Construction and Facilities Managment Officer, poses for a portrait during a video interview at Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville Pennsylvania, April 6, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8325855
|VIRIN:
|240406-Z-WI067-1251
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FT. INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 213th Senior Leadership Portrates, by SFC Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT