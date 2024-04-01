Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing participate in a color run to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAPM) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2024 11:28
|Photo ID:
|8325597
|VIRIN:
|240405-Z-SP486-1024
|Resolution:
|2050x1364
|Size:
|451.52 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen run for Sexual Assault Awareness Month [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT