    Airmen run for Sexual Assault Awareness Month [Image 3 of 8]

    Airmen run for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing participate in a color run to bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAPM) at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 5, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2018
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8325590
    VIRIN: 180131-F-SP486-7974
    Resolution: 1955x1303
    Size: 459.23 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen run for Sexual Assault Awareness Month [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    USAF
    139th AW
    MOANG
    SAAPR

