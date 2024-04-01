U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 6, 2024. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force Photo Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:27 Photo ID: 8325578 VIRIN: 240406-F-LP948-9554 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.04 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell Air Force Base hosts Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.