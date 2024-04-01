Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Air Force Base hosts Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

    Maxwell Air Force Base hosts Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 6, 2024. The air and space show boasted a variety of activities, including military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static display aircraft, and a STEM expo. Organized by Maxwell Air Force Base in collaboration with civilian partners and sponsors, the event aimed to celebrate the rich heritage of aviation while also providing an opportunity for the public to engage with the military community. (U.S. Air Force Photo Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air and Space Show

