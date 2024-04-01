Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. Flag Waves On [Image 5 of 6]

    The U.S. Flag Waves On

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    The United States Flag waves over the 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division footprint on April 7, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 07:12
    Photo ID: 8325378
    VIRIN: 240407-A-ID763-7799
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 18.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. Flag Waves On [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

