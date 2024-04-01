EODMU-3 Conducts Fast Rope Exercise Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Three conducts fast-rope drills from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 5, 2024. As a component of EOD Group One, EODMU-3 is currently embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt to identify and eliminate hazards from aviation, surface, ground, underwater, and improvised ordnance. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

