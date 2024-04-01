Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU-3 Conducts Fast Rope Exercise Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 32 of 32]

    EODMU-3 Conducts Fast Rope Exercise Aboard Theodore Roosevelt

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (April 5, 2024) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Three conducts fast-rope drills from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 5, 2024. As a component of EOD Group One, EODMU-3 is currently embarked aboard Theodore Roosevelt to identify and eliminate hazards from aviation, surface, ground, underwater, and improvised ordnance. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Benvie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2024 06:12
    Photo ID: 8325349
    VIRIN: 240405-N-YG401-1093
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 893.07 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU-3 Conducts Fast Rope Exercise Aboard Theodore Roosevelt [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

